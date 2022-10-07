African diplomatic group delivers financial donation to Cuban province



MATANZAS, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) The African Diplomatic Group (GDA by its Spanish acronym) accredited in Cuba made official today, in this city, the delivery of a financial donation to the government of the province of Matanzas, during a visit to the Castle of San Severino, currently headquarters of the Museum of the Slavery Route.



Nasser Mohamed Ousbo, dean of the GDA and ambassador of Djibouti, said that perhaps the check, worth 5,000 USD, does not define much in the solution of the problems of the territory, but it will surely help in the recovery process after the fire of great magnitude in the Supertanker Base.



The African diplomatic staff closely followed the events in the industrial zone last August, and takes this opportunity to reiterate its condolences to the families of the 17 people who died in the fire and its willingness to contribute as much as possible to compensate for the damages, he added.



Mario Sabines Lorenzo, governor of the province, thanked for the gesture of solidarity and stressed that the willingness of the people of Africa to contribute to the development of the Caribbean nation in difficult times due to the impact of the pandemic, the economic and financial blockade of the United States and natural and technological disasters is highly appreciated.



During the exchange, other topics of interest were discussed, such as the historic ties of blood and friendship that were strengthened after the revolutionary triumph with the participation of thousands of Cubans in the struggles against colonialism, in addition to cooperation projects in health, education and sports, among others.