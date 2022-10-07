Diaz-Canel receives credentials of new ambassadors





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party, received today the credentials of six new ambassadors from the countries of Ukraine, Sweden, Kuwait, Honduras, Denmark and France.



The ceremony was held at the Palace of the Revolution and was attended by Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, minister of foreign affairs, according to the Presidency's Twitter.



The ceremony was attended by the ambassadors of Ukraine, Irina Kostyuk; of Sweden, Hanna Lambert; of Kuwait, Adel Mubarak Farhan Al-Adgham; of Honduras, Olivia Marcela Zúniga Cáceres; of the Kingdom of Denmark, Kim Hojlund Christense; and of the French Republic, Laurent Burin des Roziers.























