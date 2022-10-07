Cuba adopts electrification alternatives in province most affected by Ian





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) The installation of generators to electrify the headwaters of municipalities affected by Hurricane Ian is an alternative implemented in Pinar del Rio, in order to ensure vital services.



This is the case of San Juan y Martinez, San Luis, La Palma and Viñales and the La Coloma popular council, territories that today lack electric service due to the damages caused by the hydrometeorological event.



Yosvani Torres Hernandez, director of the Electricity Company in that province, explained today at a press conference that until the distribution lines and circuits are reestablished in those places, generators will be used; and although they will not be in operation all day long, they will be in operation most of the time.



In addition, an island of fuel oil and diesel generators was established in Sandino, Mantua and Guane, with four sites for interconnected generation, he assured.



He detailed that brigades from eight provinces are helping in the work of reestablishing services in this territory, while the internal and external force exceeds 1000 workers.



More than 4,500 poles were affected and a part of them are in good condition and with value of use, however, every day shipments arrive in the territory; while a part of the damaged transformers are also being used.



Torres Hernandez specified that more than 54,000 clients already have electricity service in the whole province, a figure which represents 23.12 % of the total.