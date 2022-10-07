Cuban president visits areas affected by Ian in western province





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, toured today areas of the province of Artemisa affected by Hurricane Ian.



The Cuban presidency reported on Twitter that the president visited the Luis Carrasco People's Council, in the mountainous area of Bahia Honda, the territory with the greatest damage caused by the storm, which hit the island with category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

Diaz-Canel met with local Party and government authorities, to whom he indicated to prioritize and speed up housing issues.



The Cuban head of state learned about the progress of the recovery work being undertaken so far with the help of resources and donations coming from other parts of the country.



Located on the northern coast of Cuba, Bahia Honda, a territory with 43,000 inhabitants, suffered damages to the housing fund, the telephone system, the electrical system and the water supply after the hurricane.