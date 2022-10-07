President of Cuban parliament checks recovery in most affected province by Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), checks today the recovery actions after the passage of hurricane Ian in the province of Pinar del Rio, the most affected.



The Parliament reported on its website that Lazo Hernandez arrived this morning in that western territory, where he began his work program in the municipality of Consolacion del Sur.



Since last Monday, October 3, a parliamentary group made up of deputies and directors of the Auxiliary Offices of the Cuban parliament has been touring the municipalities of San Juan y Martinez, Consolacion del Sur, San Luis, Viñales, La Palma and Pinar del Rio.



According to the source, this delegation carries out exchanges with the population, delegates and other authorities of the People's Power, and supports the recovery actions.