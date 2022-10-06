Cuba recalls victims of Barbados crime





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Forty-six years after the crime of Barbados, the people of Cuba recalls today the 73 victims of this terrorist attack, carried out on a Cubana de Aviacion aircraft in mid-flight.



Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel paid tribute to the martyrs of this crime, one more brutal act of terrorism against the Revolution.



Prime Minister Manuel Marrero also expressed on the same social network that this fact is one of the most painful for Cuba in terms of terrorism.



He pointed out that this crime that affected the lives of many Cuban families, since among the passengers of the flight there were 57 Cubans, mostly young people from the fencing team returning from the Central American and Caribbean championship in Caracas.



For his part, Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), pointed out that October 6 was established in Cuba as the Day of the Victims of State Terrorism, to remember all Cubans who have lost their lives in actions of this type (more than 3,478).



Regarding this sad event, Osvaldo Vento, president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER by its Spanish acronym), regretted that this horrendous terrorist act has remained unpunished.



In the mourning farewell to the victims of the Barbados crime, on October 15, 1976, the leader of the Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, expressed: "We cannot say that pain is shared. Pain is multiplied. Millions of Cubans are crying today together with the loved ones of the victims of the abominable crime, and when an energetic and virile people cry, injustice trembles!".

