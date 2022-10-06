Cuba hosts international arthroscopy symposium





CIEGO DE AVILA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) International and Cuban professionals will meet today and tomorrow at the 16th Ciego de Avila 2022 Arthroscopy Symposium, to be held at the Doctor Antonio Luaces Iraola General Teaching Provincial Hospital(in central Cuba).



PhD Osvaldo Garcia Martinez, president of the Cuban Group of Arthroscopy, Articular and Sports Surgery, said that members of the Society of Arthroscopy and Articular Surgery from Switzerland, Austria and Germany, as well as a hundred of national delegates are participating in the event.



Representatives of specialties related to this activity, including anesthesiologists, physiatrists, orthopedists, rheumatologists, radiologists and sports doctors, who are motivated to develop new surgical techniques, will participate in the event, he said.



The event proposes updates on diagnostic imaging and the use of anesthesia, as well as the socialization of experiences in shoulder, knee, hip and ankle arthroscopies, the expert added.



According to the program, the Arthroscopy Symposium in Ciego de Avila was born from the spirit of solidarity of professors from different parts of the world and has been held uninterruptedly during the last decade, with the effort of European and North American professionals who value Cuban medicine.



Arthroscopy is a minimally invasive surgery, used for the diagnosis and treatment of joints, through the introduction of an arthroscope, connected to a camera with high performance, which allows observing the joint in its entirety through a high-definition monitor.