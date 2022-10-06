Diaz-Canel calls for speeding up recovery efforts after hurricane Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of Cuba, called today for recovery efforts to gain in agility after the scourge of the powerful hurricane Ian, last week, in the western part of the country.



On official Twitter, the head of state stressed that the goal is to achieve in the shortest possible time the recovery from the effects of this meteorological phenomenon.



The recovery process is being monitored by the Cuban government, with daily visits of authorities to the affected territories and meetings to analyze the results.



According to what was reported on Wednesday in one of these check-ups, in the province of Pinar del Rio, the most affected, there are 68,370 houses affected, the level of recovery of the electric service is at 19.8 %, and work is being carried out to continue covering the needs of the population in the water supply.



In Havana, some 140 people remain evacuated, there are few customers pending the restoration of electricity, and all the water pumping equipment affected by the hurricane is already working.



Besides, it was reported that more than 90 % of the electric service in Artemisa has been recovered, there are more than 9,000 affected houses in the province, and the local University started the school year on Wednesday.



According to information from the Presidency, during the meeting Diaz-Canel emphasized the need to quickly sell construction materials to the affected families.