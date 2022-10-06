Cuban govt. confirms recovery in university in most affected province by Ian





PINAR DEL RIO, cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, checked today the recovery work at the University of Pinar del Rio Hermanos Saiz, affected by Hurricane Ian.



In an exchange with professors, teachers and workers of the forestry brigades of the provinces of Santiago de Cuba, Matanzas and Guantanamo, he was interested in the actions to clean up the areas of the university, which mainly reports damages in roofs and windows.



Young people have been very valuable in other places with similar situations, in visiting people in conditions of vulnerability, in the support to the offices of procedures, in the sanitation and beautification, Morales Ojeda assured.



Here there are certain specialties and degrees related to the recovery work; but above all, it is vital to incorporate them in this social work, he pointed out.



Roberto Isbel Morejon Quintana, first vice-rector of the University, explained that in line with the recovery work, on the 22nd they will resume the course for meetings and on the 24th, the regular daytime course.



Morales Ojeda was accompanied by Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, member of the Political Bureau and general secretary of the Cuban Workers' Federation; Felix Duarte Ortega, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party and head of the Agro-alimentary Department; and the highest authorities of the province.