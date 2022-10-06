Diaz-Canel highlights commitment of electricity system workers





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the island, highlighted today the dedication, courage and solidarity of the workers of the country's electrical system.



On Twitter, the president thanked these workers, protagonists in the recovery of the western area after the passage of Hurricane Ian, and stressed that their attitude is an example for the entire nation.



On Tuesday, Diaz-Canel led in Havana an act of recognition to brigades of the electricity sector that contributed to restore service in record time in Havana, and to rehabilitate the National Electric System after the passage of Hurricane Ian.



It was learned that these workers, who belong to the Construction and Electrical Installations Company, and the entities of the sector of Granma, Ciego de Avila, Matanzas, Las Tunas, Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo, will continue the task in the province of Pinar del Rio.



In this territory, less than 20 % of the electricity service has been reestablished due to the severe effects of the meteorological phenomenon.