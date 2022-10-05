Tropical Depression Twelve Forms in Eastern Atlantic Ocean





Havana, Oct 4 (ACN) Cuba’s Meteorology Institute issue its Tropical Ciclon Advisory # 1 about the formation in the eastern Atlantic Ocean of tropical depression twelve.



An área of low pressures located in the eastern Atlantic gain in organization of its rain and thunderstorm areas around its center and turned into tropical depression twelve on Tuesday. The depression maintains maximum sustained winds of about 55 kilometers per hour and higher gusts. It’s moving Norwest at 19 kilomters per hour.



At six pm local Cuba time on Tuesday, the tropical depression was estimated at 15 degrees North and 30.6 degrees West, at some 845 kilometers west-southwest of Cape Verde, in the eastern Atlantic.



Over the next 12 to 24 hours the system is expected to maintain similar track and speed, while gaining intensity to turn into a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday, reads the advisory issued by the Cuban Meteorology Center.