National Electoral Authority Releases Official Referendum Results





Havana, Octo 4 (ACN) Cuba’s National Electoral Council announced on Tuesday the official results of September 25 people’s referendum on the new Family Code.



According to the information, out of a total of eight million 457 thousand 978 eligible voters, six million 269 thousand 427 cast a ballot, standing for a 74, 12 percent turn-out.



The vote count revealed five million 909 thousand 385 valid ballots according to the law; some 3.22 percent of ballots in blank and 2, 51 percent of the ballots was annulled.



Three million 950 thousand 288 people voted Yes for the Family Code, standing for 66, 85 percent of the valid ballots, while one million 959 thousand 97 voters rejected the code by voting No, some 33, 15 percent.



On September 26, following the vote on the previous day, the president of the National Electoral Council reported that the count of the majority of the valid votes indicated the preliminary approval of the new Family Code.