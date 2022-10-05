Cuban province affected by Ian draws up strategies for tobacco production





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Recovering the tobacco stored in curing houses and warehouses affected by Hurricane Ian is now one of the priorities in Pinar del Rio(westernmost province), Cuba's largest tobacco-producing province.



At the same time, there is an emphasis on the airing where necessary, taking into account that some 1,200 tons (t) that had been stockpiled have already been lost.



Almost 80 % of the tobacco infrastructure, including the producers' houses, has collapsed and another 10 % is partially damaged, especially the roofs, said Marino Murillo Jorge, president of the Tabacuba Business Group.



Pinar del Rio is determinant for the nation's tobacco production. Of some 41,000 tons in the whole country, 33,000 are here, which are protected with blankets and tarpaulins, he said.



So, as part of the strategy, between 15 and 17 thousand tons will be transferred to other territories, with a view to their storage.



Beginning the irrigation of seedbeds is also a premise in the western territory, since a good part of it was lost.



The force of the winds of hurricane Ian destroyed some 10,000 of the 12,000 seedlings in this province.