Mexico to welcome another 84 Cuban doctors





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) A total of 84 Cuban doctors will arrive next week in Mexico to offer their services, as part of the health agreement between the two governments, informed today authorities of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS by its Spanish acronym).



According to what was reported at President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily morning press conference, these specialists will increase to 436 the number of Cubans hired in Mexico to help make up for the shortage of health professionals in the country.



Zoe Robledo, general director of the IMSS, said that the Cuban doctors are spread over 79 municipalities in the states of Baja California Sur, Campeche, Colima, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Sonora, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.



The bilateral agreement includes the hiring of some 600 Cuban specialists to bring medical care to remote and vulnerable areas of Mexico, including communities with indigenous populations.



According to official information, the support of professionals from Cuba includes specialties such as pediatrics, internal medicine, general surgery, intensive care and emergency medicine, gynecology and obstetrics, imaging, anesthesiology, nephrology, ophthalmology, orthopedics and traumatology.