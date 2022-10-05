Havana authorities recognize the support of brigades in electricity recovery





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) The work of the brigades of the electricity sector that contributed to the recovery in Havana after the passage of Hurricane Ian was recognized today, in the presence of the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez.



At the ceremony, gratitude was expressed for the efforts of these workers, who in record time restored the service in Havana, and now they are leaving for the province of Pinar del Rio to continue the task.



Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, first secretary of the provincial party committee, highlighted the dedication and sacrifice of these brigades, which allowed the reestablishment of electric energy in the city.



Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the parliament; Roberto Morales Ojeda, secretary of organization of the central committee of the party; and the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdes Menendez, deputy prime minister, also attended the ceremony.