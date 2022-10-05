Over 16,000 people already with electricity service in Ian hardest-hit Cuban province





PINAR DEL RIO, Cuba, Oct 4 (ACN) Six days after Hurricane Ian passed through Pinar del Rio(westernmost province), 16,183 consumers already have electricity service in the territory, one of the most affected by the force of the winds of this tropical phenomenon.



The figure barely represents 6.9 % of the consumers in this province, but it is a sample of the recovery process thanks to the support of the whole country, since the hurricane caused the lack of electricity supply to all Pinar del Rio residents.



According to Yosvani Torres Hernandez, director of Electric Company in Pinar del Rio, contingents from Sancti Spiritus and Cienfuegos are working in the head municipality, hence it has been possible to provide these services to a part of the city.



They are working hard to bring the service to Consolacion del Sur and to work on the distribution in that municipality; in addition, in order to solve the breakdowns of the line that goes to Minas de Matahambre and Sandino with a view to its reestablishment, as well as in Guane and Mantua.



He thanked the help of several entities in terms of insurance and logistics, which allows them to increase the productivity of the work, as well as the electric companies of the territories, which have moved their forces and means to support.