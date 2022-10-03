Diaz-Canel visits community of special municipality affected by Ian





COCODRILO, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and president of the Republic of Cuba, arrived today in Isle of Youth in the coastal community of Cocodrilo, one of those affected by Ian's hurricane-force winds as it passed through western Cuba.



The purpose of the visit is to evaluate in site the progress made in the actions to repair the damages caused by the tropical cyclone to housing, electricity, telephone and water supply services, as well as to the fishing cooperative, the main economic activity of this enclave, located 100 kilometers from Nueva Gerona, the capital city.