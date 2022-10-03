Cuba hosts International Convention on Quality





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 3 (ACN) The III International Convention on Quality will kick off Wednesday at the Plaza America Business and Conference Center in Varadero Beach, in the province of Matanzas Commercial Center in Varadero, Matanzas, 98 kilometers away from this capital.



According to the organizers of the conference, which includes in-person and virtual sessions, announced that the opening words will be delivered by Sergio Mujica (Chile), Secretary-General of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), followed by the keynote lectures of Daniela Vivero Rosero, chief delegate of the Secretariat of the Coordinating Committee of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, and Javier García Díaz, Director General of the Spanish Association for Standardization (AENOR).



More than 300 delegates from Argentina, Brazil, Cuba, Canada, Chile, China, Spain, Mexico, Peru and Portugal, as well as representatives of eight international organizations, including the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), CODEX, the Inter-American Accreditation Cooperation (IAAC), the Pan-American Commission for Technical Standards (COPANT), the European Committee for Standardization and the European Committee for Electrotechnical Standardization (CEN/CENELEC) and AENOR, will be attending the Convention.



In the II International Convention on Quality that Cuba organized in 2019, ISO S-G Sergio Mujica remarked that the infrastructure that Cuba has in place serves as a reference for the work of his organization at the continental and global level.