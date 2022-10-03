Díaz -Canel: “Let us work together for recovery”





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stressed in the need to engage everyone and work hard to help this province recover as soon as possible from the effects of Hurricane Ian and praised the international solidarity and the contribution of Cuban institutions and individuals to this effort.



“This says a lot about people’s values, which those who lack a sense of commitment, contribute nothing and live off criminal activity can’t possibly tarnish,” he remarked. “We must counteract this kind of behavior by tearing up its roots, raising awareness and giving people the chance to work and study so that they can improve and transform themselves and make a contribution.”



“Unfortunately, some of them choose vulgar and indecent attitudes to complain about the damages and make impossible claims and challenge and offend those who are in charge of solving their problems,” he remarked. “Those are the ones manipulated by the haters who encourage all kinds of counterrevolutionary actions, urging people to engage in vandalism, block public roads and so on, and whoever does that will be dealt with the rigor of the Cuban laws enacted to protect our people and guarantee our peace.”



The President also pointed out that they brand Cuba as a failed state, regardless of the fact that the country mobilizes its forces to help the worst hit and keeps striving for and finding alternative ways of advancing, “which proves who is right and who is wrong.”