Activists call on Biden to end blockade of Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 2 (ACN) “Let Cuba rebuild,” is the call that activists made to U.S. President Joe Biden to lift the blockade at least for six months and let the island fix the damages caused by Hurricane Ian.



The Peoples' Forum movement issued an urgent communiqué that The New York Times published on Sunday, requesting the U.S. government to do something right now so that Cuba can purchase the necessary supplies to repair the power grid and replace houses and crops destroyed by the weather event, an effort that Cuba's inclusion on the White House's List of State Sponsors of Terrorism makes much more difficult.



In September, Biden extended for another year the so-called "Trading with the Enemy Act", which authorizes the president to impose economic restrictions. According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, the measure ignores the world community's rejection of a sixty-plus year-old U.S. Cuba policy designed to overwhelm the Cubans with hunger, disease and misery.