Cuba receives electrical material from Mexico to repair damage caused by Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) A solidarity cargo from Mexico arrived today in Cuba with electrical material destined for the recovery of the province of Pinar del Rio(westernmost Cuban province), the most affected by the passage of Hurricane Ian, which on Tuesday hit that territory with category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale.



Miguel Díaz Reynoso, Mexican ambassador to the island, and local authorities received the cargo, transported by two Mexican Air Force planes, Prensa Latina reported.



Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, announced on Wednesday the sending of aid in response to the damage caused by Ian in western Cuba, while he expressed his support to the Cubans and the certainty that the Caribbean island will recover.



Ana Teresita Gonzalez Fraga, Cuban first deputy minister of foreign trade and investment ( MINCEX by its Spanish acronym), explained that Mexico would send 72,000 meters of cable, 7,000 insulators, among other resources for the recovery of the electrical system, during a check-up meeting on Thursday with the country's highest authorities.



After the passage of hurricane Ian, 100 % of the clients in the province of Pinar del Rio lost their electric service.