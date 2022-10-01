Solidarity among Cubans in the Bad Times of Ian









Havana, Sept 30 (ACN) Solidarity is not just word but a practice among Cubans particularly in the bad times, as it happens after the ravaging passage September 27 by hurricane Ian on the western section of the island inflicting huge damage on communications systems and the power grid.



A brigade of telecommunication workers from the eastern province of Granma travelled to the westernmost province of Pinar del Rio to join their colleagues in recovery actions.



This is not the first time that telecommunication workers leave their homes to help their colleagues in other territories far from their hometown. Last September 27, electric workers departed to western Cuba to reestablish the power grid in different Havana municipalities.



Meanwhile, electric workers from the central province of Ciego de Avila are working in the Playa municipality of Havana since Wednesday.



Kaled Cruz Cobo, technical director of the Ciego de Avila electric company said that they are aware of the importance of reestablishing the power service to the people, so they will stay where they are necessary.



Havana authorities have reported the recovery of 50 percent of the power service so far, while work keeps underway to reestablish the system as soon as possible.