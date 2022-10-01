Havana Recovers from Ian Ravaging Passage





HAVANA, Cuba, Sept 30 (ACN) The first secretary of the Cuban Communist Party in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, addressed the ongoing recovery actions in the city capital after the passage of hurricane Ian, September 27.



Iribar said that Ian has been one of the hurricanes which have inflicted more serious damage on the communications and power systems.



So far, fifty percent of Havana’s electric system is back on its feet and some 60 percent of all clients have electricity, said the party official and added that he expected that the power grid will be up an running again this weekend.



The Communist Party leader referred to people’s claims in some localities of Havana given the lack of drinking water and power service, which led to the loss of frozen foodstuffs at home fridges. He described as fair all the claims, which occurred in a peaceful manner.



Government and party officials met the people on the street to talk with them, to explain to the people about the situation, he said, and called on Havana citizens to join recovery actions in every site facing problems.