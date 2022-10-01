Havana continues recovering its electrical system





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 30 (ACN) The recovery of the electrical system in Havana is progressing gradually, as 37 % of customers already have electricity, said Leisy Hernandez Gonzalez, commercial director of the Electrical Company of this province.



The situation continues being very complex; however, they have reestablished the service to 316,000 clients, out of the 856,000 that the capital has, she added.



According to the specialist, the Electric Company works according to voltage levels and priorities, which are to guarantee the electric generation in the circuits where hospitals, water supply sources and the main food processing centers are located.

Of the 285 circuits in the city, about 80 have service, while 126 have failures.



The municipalities most affected are those west of the capital: Playa, La Lisa and Boyeros.



According to Hernandez Gonzalez, the main damages are downed electric poles, at least 114, broken conductor cables and 45 damaged transformers, but the Electric Company has the resources to undertake the works gradually.