President of the Cuban parliament checks recovery actions in Havana





Havana, Sep 30 (ACN) Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of the National Assembly of People's Power (Parliament), headed the check-up of the recovery actions being undertaken in Havana together with the Provincial Defense Council.



The Parliament reported on its Twitter that the meeting was also attended by Yudy Mercedes Rodriguez, member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CC PCC), Luis Antonio Torres Iribar, first secretary of the CC PCC in the province, and Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, governor of Havana.

During the meeting, Torres Iribar called on everyone to participate in cleaning up the city, according to a tweet from Garcia Zapata.



On Tuesday, Lazo Hernandez toured areas of the municipalities of Playa and Centro Habana, with special attention to low-lying areas susceptible to the penetration of the sea.



The head of the parliament knew that at this moment the actions are focused on the main streets, in order to reestablish the circulation and the vital services to normal levels; to later advance to the other arteries of the different municipalities.



At the same time, the member of the Political Bureau of the Party insisted that we must mobilize the internal forces in each community and popular council, with the participation of the inhabitants to recover everything that can be recovered. In cases of greater extent, then the necessary resources, forces and means should be requested to the municipal and provincial authorities, respectively.



Previously, the President of the National Assembly participated in the session of the Provincial Defense Council (CDP) of Havana, where the recovery work was checked.



At the meeting, it was stated that the priorities are focused on wiping out the effects of Hurricane Ian in the shortest possible time and making progress in the reestablishment of the electric service, communications and the recovery of the affected houses, as well as in guaranteeing basic services to the population.