Diaz-Canel checks recovery efforts after passing of hurricane in western region





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) The damages in the province of Mayabeque after the passage of Hurricane Ian, and the actions being developed for recovery, were checked today by the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, at a meeting of the Defense Council in that territory.



As reported on Twitter, it was reported that 85 % of the damages are in the municipalities of Batabano, Melena del Sur and San Nicolas, where the penetrations of the sea caused floods that in some places still remain.



As lines to be prioritized in the future in the municipality of Batabano, the President highlighted the need to build more resistant houses, to advance in the sewage system project on which work is already underway, and to restore the roads with materials less vulnerable to sea water.



Yuniasky Crespo Baquero, president of the Provincial Defense Council, explained that of the more than 12,000 people evacuated, more than 3,000 have not returned to their homes.



Regarding the situation of different crops, it was noted that 961 hectares have been affected in some kind of way, mainly in the municipalities of the Quivican, Melena del Sur, Güines and Batabano.



Previously, in the municipality of Santa Cruz del Norte, the head of state visited the Ernesto Guevara de la Serna thermoelectric power plant, where he reviewed the work to recover its power, for its subsequent synchronization with the National Electric System.