University of Havana to resume classes next Monday





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) The University of Havana (UH) will resume classes next Monday, October 3, announced today PhD in Sciences Marian Hernandez Colina, its vice rector of teaching.



On that day, academic activities will resume in the 35 existing degree programs in their daytime courses, by meetings and distance education, as well as in the Higher Technical programs and the 12th grade University College, explained Hernandez Colina in exclusive statements to the Cuban News Agency.



Only in the case of undergraduate courses, 19,800 students will return to classes, and as for postgraduate courses, each of the faculties will reschedule their corresponding subjects, she added.



The UH decided to suspend classes on Monday, in view of the first signs of the presence of hurricane Ian, which hit western Cuba with hurricane-force winds of category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

