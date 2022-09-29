Cuban special municipality with 81% of electric service recovered after hurricane Ian





NUEVA GERONA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) The special municipality of Isle of Youth reported today that 81 % of the electricity service has been recovered after the impact of Hurricane Ian in its passage through the west of the territory, where more than 31,000 people suffered blackouts in the early hours of September 26.



Wilber Benitez, head of the economic subgroup of energy, told the Cuban News Agency that eight teams of linemen are working hard to reestablish in the shortest possible time this service to the population.



There are still 10 rural settlements without electricity and they are working on the recovery of the service for radio and television transmission in the Radio Cuba tower.



According to the information provided by Rafael Borrego, head of the transportation subgroup, in the current recovery phase, public bus trips in their different itineraries, as well as school transportation, have been reestablished since this morning.



The maritime transportation of passengers remains cancelled on the Gerona-Batabano route and vice versa, until the conditions for navigation are safe and the conditioning of the passenger terminal of the Port of Batabano is completed, but not to the tourist center of Cayo Largo del Sur, which will have a double rotation today so that the workers can return to their activities, he stated.



Zunilda Garcia, president of the Municipal Defense Council, indicated to work hard in the collection of debris generated by Hurricane Ian and to speed up the work of the electric and telephone services.