Thermoelectric power plant in central Cuba is already generating 100 megawatts





CAMAGUEY, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) The 10 de Octubre thermoelectric power plant in Nuevitas, northeast of this city, connected unit 6 to the microsystem formed in the eastern zone in the face of the current energy emergency and is currently contributing 100 megawatts after its synchronization this morning.



Jesus Barcelo Nogueiras, general director of the facility, pointed out to the Cuban News Agency that block number 5 is in the process of starting up, which may take between four and five hours but it is going well, as part of the effort to stabilize the generation in the thermoelectric power plants located in eastern Cuba and then interconnect them to the National Electroenergetic System (SEN).



The executive specified that one of the objectives of this complex process is to supply energy to these plants so that they can start up their machines and be able to incorporate them to the SEN when the appropriate conditions exist.



On Thursday, block number 1 of the Lidio Ramon Perez Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym) in Felton, in the province of Holguin(eastern Cuba), synchronized with the SEN, providing 140 MW in a stable manner.