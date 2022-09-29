Havana on its way to recovery after Hurricane Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) As Hurricane Ian moves away from Cuba and poses no more danger, Havana focuses on the recovery stage, which includes cleaning and debris collection efforts.



Authorities from several municipalities of the capital city reported the fall of thousands of trees due to the event’s strong winds and heavy rains, which also caused structural damages to dozens of homes and forced the evacuation of thousands, in addition to power outages.



Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez made an assessment of the situation in Havana and urged the relevant entities to start recovery actions at once.