Díaz-Canel: “All together in our effort and commitment”





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) During a tour around areas of the municipality of San Luis in this province that suffered great damage as a result of Hurricane Ian, Cuban President Miguel Díaz- Canel Bermúdez called for popular unity and stressed the conviction that the country will overcome the difficulties.



“If we work hard we will succeed in repairing what this weather event destroyed,” in reference to the damage that Ian’s gale-force winds caused to almost 80% of people’s houses.



Ian made landfall in this province as Category 3 hurricane and also left in its wake flooded agricultural—particularly tobacco—fields and caused extensive power outages and the interruption of telephone services.