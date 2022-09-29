Diaz-Canel visits thermoelectric power plant in hurricane-affected province





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Party's Central Committee and president of the country, visited today the Ernesto Guevara de la Serna thermoelectric power plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), in Mayabeque province, to review the work being done to recover its power.



According to information from the Presidency on Twitter, in that power block located in the municipality of Santa Cruz del Norte, work is being carried out without rest to increase the generation that will be contributed to the synchronization of the National Electro-Electrical Energy System (SEN).



On Tuesday, September 27 at 5:24 p.m., weather conditions associated with the passage of Hurricane Ian (category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a total of five) through the western region of Cuba caused the tripping of a power transmission line, which caused the total failure of the SEN.



According to authorities of the Electric Association, in order to solve this exceptional condition, the creation of microsystems began in the three regions of the country, based on distributed generation, with the purpose of energizing the thermoelectric power plants and being able to start them up.

So far, in the western region, this process is being carried out with mobile energy to the CTE of Mariel and Santa Cruz del Norte.



