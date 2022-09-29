Armed Forces and Ministry of the Interior, essential in difficult times, Diaz-Canel asserts





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) The fighters of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) and the Ministry of the Interior (MININT) are indispensable in difficult hours, said Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Party's Central Committee and president of the country, today.



On Twitter, who is also president of the National Defense Council thanked chiefs, officers, cadets and soldiers who support the cleanup in Havana, after the impact of the winds of Hurricane Ian.



Diaz-Canel toured on Wednesday several Havana municipalities affected by the meteorological phenomenon, whose rains and winds affected the entire western part of Cuba.



Forces of the FAR and the MININT support the work of clearing fallen trees in order to make progress in the recovery of the affected power lines and sidewalks.



Ian touched Cuban territory on Tuesday, September 27, in the province of Pinar del Rio(westernmost region), with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour (category three on the Saffir-Simpson scale, out of a total of five) and left land around 10 am, although its effects continued feeling all day in the provinces of western Cuba.