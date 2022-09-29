Cuban president tours hurricane-damaged affected areas of western province





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 28 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban communist party and president of the country, arrived on Wednesday in the province of Artemisa to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Ian as it passed through the western part of the country.



The Presidency informed on Twitter that the president visited the land of farmer Daniel Evelio Gonzalez, who is in charge of three banana plantations that were damaged by the hurricane.



The head of state also talked with producer William Ernesto Gonzalez, owner of the La Rosa farm, where two hectares of banana, avocado, coffee and coconut were hit, according to another tweet.



Diaz-Canel began his tour of the affected provinces on Wednesday morning when he met with the Provincial Defense Council in the capital, and then went to Pinar del Rio (westernmost province) where he spoke with the residents and assured them that no one will be left homeless.