Cuban transport ministry reestablishes passenger transportation





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 29 (ACN) The Cuban transport ministry ( MITRANS) informed that taking into account the improvement of meteorological conditions, national and international transportation services will be reestablished throughout the country.



According to the statement issued by MITRANS, local transportation services will be resumed as from the decision of the Defense Councils of the provinces.



The inter-provincial services provided by the National Bus Company will begin with their national schedule to all the provinces of the country, starting at 12:00 midnight on Wednesday, with the exception of Pinar del Rio, suspended until further notice.



As for maritime transportation, it indicated that so far the Gerona-Batabano route and vice versa, as well as transportation to Cayo Largo del Sur, will remain cancelled until the conditions for navigation are safe and the passenger terminal at the Port of Batabano is ready.



All airports in the country are providing services, in the case of international flights cancelled due to weather conditions, passengers should contact the offices of the Airlines and Travel Agencies that issued their tickets for the rescheduling of their flights, MITRANS stated.