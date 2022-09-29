Diaz-Canel visits areas affected by Hurricane Ian





Pinar del Río, Sep 28 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited areas worst hit by Hurricane Ian in the province of Pinar del Río, where the weather event reached Category 3 and caused great damage to agriculture, houses and facilities, in addition to triggering power outages.



Díaz-Canel called for the urgent implementation of measures and deployment of collective efforts to cope with the situation, including an assessment of construction techniques to build more resistant houses in a province traditionally affected by tropical hurricanes.



“We will all work as one in our conviction and commitment to come through this with flying colors,” the President of the National Defense Council told the Cuban leader.