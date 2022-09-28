Ian Inflicts Damage in Pinar del Rio





Pinar del Rio, Sept 27 (ACN) Preliminary reports on the passage of category-3 hurricane Ian on the province of Pinar del Rio say that the storm has inflicted more noticeable damage in homes and the electric grid.



Even before Ian made landfall at 3:25 am local Cuba time on Tuesday on a locality known as La Coloma, light home roofs in some municipalities had been damaged by the storm-associated winds, as well as elevated water tanks and many trees.



The Electric Company reported the total power cut in the province as a prevention measure in the face of strong winds reaching over 200 kilometers per hour and higher gusts.



Ian is moving north at 19 kilometers per hour withing the Cuban western region and is expected to get out on the sea on Tuesday morning.









