Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 27 (ACN) Hurricane Ian, category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, made landfall at 3:25 in the morning by La Coloma, located in the head municipality of Pinar del Río and in the southern portion of the province.



According to specialists of the Provincial Meteorological Center, at the moment of its entry, gusts of winds of 134 kilometers per hour were registered at the meteorological station of Pinar del Río, the highest up to this moment.



Previously, considerable gusts had been reported in San Juan y Martínez and Isabel Rubio, in both places with 102 kilometers per hour.



Rainfall has not been the most significant element of this event so far, while there are already fallen trees and damage to light roofs of houses in several municipalities, according to users on social networks.



At 5 AM this Tuesday morning, Ian was 10 kilometers south of the city of Pinar del Rio, with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour with higher gusts. The exact position is 22.3 North, 83.7 West. Ian is moving north at a speed of 19 kilometers per hour. The minimum central pressure has dropped to 952 hectopascals