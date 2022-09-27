Cuban Foreign Minister Meets with UN Secretary General





Havana, Sept 26 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez met on Monday with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres during the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.



On his Twitter account, https://bit.ly/3dJjB7D , Minister Rodriguez wrote that he affirmed Cuba’s commitment to the United Nations about the defense of a fair and democratic order that responds to the pressing global problems and strengthens multilateralism and international law.



The top government Cuban official also referred to his participation at the High-Level Meeting on International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons by saying that the top priority in terms of disarmament is the elimination of weapons in a transparent, irreversible and verifiable way.