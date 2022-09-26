Cuban PM begins official visit to Japan





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz arrived today in Japan, at the head of an official delegation, to participate in the state funeral of former Japanese premier Abe Shinzo, the Cuban presidency noted.



At Japan's Haneda airport, Marrero Cruz was received by Miguel Angel Ramirez, Cuba's ambassador to that Asian nation, who also welcomed Josefina Vidal, deputy foreign minister, and Alberto Blanco, director of Asia and Oceania of the foreign ministry.



The state funeral will take place Tuesday, September 27, at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo, and will be attended by around 4,300 people, including representatives from more than 200 countries and international organizations.



Abe Shinzo was the first Japanese head of government to visit Cuba, in 2016, and his presence opened a new episode in the strengthening of diplomatic ties between the two countries.



Marrero Cruz after visiting Japan, will travel to Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, in his first tour of Indochina as PM.