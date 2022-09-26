Justice was done, Diaz-Canel affirms after approval of the Family Code





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Communist Party and president of the country, said today that the approval of the Code of Families, after the popular referendum held on Sunday, September 25, was an act of justice.



On Twitter, the Cuban president affirmed that with the majority vote, a debt was settled with several generations who had been waiting for years for this law based on respect, love and affection.



As of today, Cuba will be a better nation, the head of state assured.



Diaz-Canel, in another tweet, sent congratulations to the country, which decided in favor of this law, approved by the National Assembly of People's Power in July this year.



During the last report issued by Alina Balseiro, president of the National Electoral Council, Monday, it was learned that of the 6,251,786 citizens who exercised their vote, 3,936,790 gave their approval to the new Code, a figure that represents 66.87 % of the voters.