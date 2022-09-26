Cuba decrees cyclonic alert phase for western region of the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) The National General Staff of the Cuban Civil Defense established today the Cyclonic Alert Phase for the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Havana, Mayabeque, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and the special municipality of Isle of Youth, taking into account the forecasts on the trajectory of Hurricane Ian.



According to Civil Defense reports, the provinces of Sancti Spiritus and Ciego de Avila (central Cuba) have also been declared in the Informative Phase, a phase that is maintained in Villa Clara.



The leadership bodies of these territories must assess the situation and carry out the corresponding measures according to their plans, said the National General Staff in Informative Note No. 2.



It also advised the population to remain attentive to the information provided by the Institute of Meteorology (INSMET) and the Civil Defense, and to comply with the instructions given by local authorities in a disciplined manner.



INSMET reported today that at 5:00 a.m. Ian was located 380 kilometers south-southeast of Carapachibey, Isle of Youth, and some 515 kilometers southeast of Cape San Antonio, in the western end of Pinar del Rio.



According to the forecast, from this afternoon, the wind speed will increase in western Cuba, reaching tropical storm force, with speeds between 65 and 80 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts.