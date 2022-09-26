Diaz-Canel urges to ensure protection against hurricane Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Cuban Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel, urged today to ensure the protection of human lives and material resources in the face of the imminent passage of Hurricane Ian through the western region of Cuba.



On Twitter, the head of state noted that the proximity of this meteorological phenomenon will impose a challenging week on the country.



Diaz-Canel also expressed his joy for the preliminary results of the popular referendum that took place on Sunday, which validate the entry into force of a new Code of Families.



As reported this morning by the Institute of Meteorology (INSMET), tropical storm Ian intensified early this morning to become the fourth hurricane of the current hurricane season, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour and higher gusts.



At five o'clock in the morning it was located 380 kilometers south southeast of Carapachibey, Isle of Youth and about 515 kilometers southeast of Cape San Antonio, western end of Pinar del Rio.



The forecast indicates that since the end of this morning, clouds will increase in the west of the country, with rains that may be heavy in some localities, mainly in the special municipality of Isle of Youth.



Since the afternoon, wind speeds will increase in western Cuba, reaching tropical storm force, with speeds between 65 and 80 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, according to INSMET.