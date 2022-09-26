Cuba cancels train departures due to hurricane Ian





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 26 (ACN) The Cuban Railway Company announces that as of noon today, scheduled departures on national trains will be suspended until further notification, due to the deterioration of weather conditions caused by the approach of Hurricane Ian.

According to the entity's statement, local train services in western provinces (from Pinar del Rio to Matanzas) are also cancelled.



The Institute of Meteorology of Cuba (INSMET) communicated today that tropical storm Ian continued this morning the intensification process, becoming the fourth hurricane of the present hurricane season.



Since the end of this morning, clouds will increase in the west of the country, with rains that may be heavy in some localities, mainly on the Isle of Youth.