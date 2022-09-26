A transparent vote recount in accordance with the law





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) The counting of votes cast in the popular referendum on the Family Code took place in this city in a transparent and legal way, as witnessed by local residents of each constituency who offered to act as observers.



In statements to the media, workers, students and other citizens testified to the quality of a process that they described as a true demonstration of democracy and a very enriching experience that puts paid to any deceiving assertion to the contrary.



Voters interviewed referred to the obvious manipulation of the text through fake news and biased interpretations intended to confuse Cubans who are unaware of the guarantees enshrined in the new legislation, which will be approved and enacted as Law if it receives the majority of the valid votes cast by the population.