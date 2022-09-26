Over five million Cubans voted until the afternoon





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) A total of 5,806,078 Cubans (68.91% of the electoral roll) had cast their vote in the popular referendum on the new Family Code by 5:00 p.m., according to Alina Balseiro, president of the National Electoral Council (CEN), who added that most colleges closed at six in the afternoon, barring those in places where the process was extended for an additional hour because of the weather.



“Such a high turnout proves that our people are motivated to participate in this consequential democratic exercise,” she remarked, “as well as the proper organization of the electoral process and its supporting instruments.”



Balseiro also conveyed what she described as a well-deserved recognition to the more than 200,000 people in charge of conducting the election.