Tropical storm Ian continues to the west northwest





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) The Cuban Institute of Meteorology reports that during this Sunday morning tropical storm Ian has continued to advance towards the west northwest, gaining in organization, with the development of rainfall areas around its center of circulation and creating feeding bands.



However, it remains with little change in its intensity; data from a reconnaissance aircraft indicate that its maximum sustained winds remain at 85 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts. Its minimum central pressure has dropped slightly to 1001 hectoPascal.

It has moved on a near west-northwesterly course, with a slight increase in its translation speed to 22 kilometers per hour.



At noon today, its central region was estimated at 15.2 degrees north latitude and 80.0 degrees west longitude, a position that places it in the waters of the central Caribbean Sea 470 kilometers south of Caimán Grande and 900 kilometers southeast of Cape San Antonio, western end of Pinar del Río province in Cuba.



In the next 12 to 24 hours this tropical storm will begin to incline its trajectory to the northwest with similar speed of translation. This will lead it to transit in an area with favorable conditions for it to continue gaining in organization and intensity rapidly and could become a hurricane later today.

The Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology keeps a close watch on the evolution and future trajectory of this tropical cyclonic organism, due to the potential danger it represents for western Cuba.



Given its position and forecast path, Tropical Storm Ian could cause strong and intense winds and rains in western Cuba, as well as coastal flooding in low-lying areas of the southern coast starting on Monday, September 26.

The next tropical cyclone warning for this system will be issued at 6:00 p.m. today, Sunday.