Over three million Cubans voted in the first 4 hours of family Code Referendum









HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) María Esther Bacallao Martínez, secretary of the National Electoral Council (CEN), reported that as of 11:00 a.m. close to 3.3 milliom Cubans exercised their right to vote in the referendum on the Family Code, which represents 37.03 percent of the updated electoral roll.

She reminded that the results of the previous Sunday's voting, abroad, will be made known with the closing of the whole process.



She also pointed out that more than 200 thousand people are participating in the organization of the popular referendum, and although there have been some incidents, everything has been solved.



We are working with some 23,854 polling stations in the country, 224 special ones and a total of 12,512 circumscriptions, she detailed.



Bacallao Martínez called on the people to join this democratic exercise, and pointed out that the polling stations will be open until six in the afternoon, although in case of any eventuality, the electoral law foresees the authorization to extend the voting hours.



She also highlighted the role of the pioneer force in this day, since the ballot boxes are guarded by an average of six pioneers in each school, and referred to the work of the young people as electoral authorities and from the handling of the computer systems for the processing of the information.