Army General Raul Castro exercised his right to vote.

"On the morning of this Sunday, September 25, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz exercised his right to vote, as part of the exercise of democratic participation of high transcendence that #Cuba is experiencing this day: the popular referendum for the #CódigoDeLasFamilias."



The leader of the Revolution arrived accompanied by family members at polling station number two, of constituency 60, located in the Siboney neighborhood, in the capital's Playa municipality, where he talked with several voters.



According to the Presidency, inside the polling station he was welcomed by Rebeca López, president of the electoral table, and after completing the search procedure in the list of voters, he received his ballot.



"In dialogue with the pioneers who guarded the ballot box, as is tradition in the electoral processes in #Cuba, Raul wanted to know if they had gotten up very early to be there and if it was their first time in an event like this. Of them he said: "They are the new generations".



After voting, the Army General talked for several minutes with the members of the polling station to whom he wished a good day.



More than eight million Cubans are summoned to the polls today to participate in the referendum for the Family Code, a modern and inclusive text that guarantees equal rights for all.