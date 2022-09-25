Díaz-Canel on referendum: "Today is the date with the future".





HAVANA, Cuba, Sep 25 (ACN) "Today is the date with the future. September 25 has arrived," said Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, on the occasion of Sunday's referendum on the Family Code.



The president said on his Twitter account that it will be a day to change "everything that needs to be changed" in family law in the nation.



He ended his message with a call to go to the polls to exercise the right to vote.



"Very good morning #Cuba. Today is the appointment with the future. The #25DeSept. has arrived. A day to change "everything that must be changed" in Family Law in #Cuba.See you before the polls."



At 7:00 am today, 24,860 polling stations opened throughout Cuba, of which 224 are special (located in hospitals, terminals, hotels and places of high concentration of people to facilitate access to vote), and one thousand 823 are located in private homes.



According to the National Electoral Commission, there is an average of 342 people per polling station, in a total of 12,635 districts in the national territory, and it is estimated that more than eight million Cubans will go to the polls.